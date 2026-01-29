Tri-County Opportunities Council opens scholarship applications for local students

The Tri-County Opportunities Council will award at least 10 scholarships to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has made scholarships worth up to $2,000 available through its Community Services Block Grant funds.
To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants:
- must be a member of an income-eligible household
- can attend a college, university or trade school, in state or out of state, in person or virtual
- must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside county in Illinois
- must be considered full time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $2,000 scholarship
Part-time students will be eligible for the competition; however, scholarship awards will be prorated if they are selected as winners.
The application deadline is March 13.
Additional information and application forms can be obtained by calling the office at 1-800-323-5434, ext. 710, or visiting the website at tcochelps.org.