Tri-County Opportunities Council opens scholarship applications for local students

The Tri-County Opportunities Council will award at least 10 scholarships to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has made scholarships worth up to $2,000 available through its Community Services Block Grant funds.

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants:

must be a member of an income-eligible household

can attend a college, university or trade school, in state or out of state, in person or virtual

must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside county in Illinois

must be considered full time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $2,000 scholarship

Part-time students will be eligible for the competition; however, scholarship awards will be prorated if they are selected as winners.

The application deadline is March 13.

Additional information and application forms can be obtained by calling the office at 1-800-323-5434, ext. 710, or visiting the website at tcochelps.org.