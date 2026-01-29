Grand Detour Township sets 2026 meeting dates

Grand Detour Township recently released its 2026 meeting dates.

All township meetings will be held at the Grand Detour Town Hall on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the April meeting that will be held immediately following the annual meeting that is held the second Tuesday in April.

If you have any questions, contact Connie Ross, township clerk, at 815-973-0988.

Meeting dates are Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 14 (following annual township meeting), May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.