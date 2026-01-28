Leaf River UMC blood drive is Feb. 16

The Leaf River United Methodist Church is hosting a community blood drive Monday, Feb. 16.

Staff from the Rock River Valley Blood Center will draw blood from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Do you like to help others? Giving to others feels amazing. In busy, complicated times, giving blood is an easy, meaningful way to make a difference. In fact, this gift can enhance the lives of up to three people.

Giving blood takes about one hour. Call or text Cheryl at 815-238-0293 to schedule an appointment. You also can walk in the day of the blood drive.