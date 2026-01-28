Kish College to host Visit Day for prospective students and families Feb. 16

Kishwaukee College will host Visit Day for prospective students and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 16, at the college.

“Discovering the right academic or career path is essential for your success. Visit Day is your go-to event for all the insights you need to make that decision. Whether you are pursuing a degree, certificate, adult education or more, this event shares the need-to-know information for your Kish experience,” Sandy Castillo Guzman, outreach and enrollment coordinator, said.

Visit Day provides information on Kish’s transfer, career and technical education and allied health programs. The event also includes campus tours and information on getting started at Kish, financial aid and scholarships.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) assistance will be available. Students and families can visit the information fair to learn about student involvement, athletics, short-term programs, student support services and more.

Register or learn more about Visit Day at kish.edu/visitday.