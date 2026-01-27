Ogle County property transfers for Jan. 19-23, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Jeffrey Fiegenschuh and Jeff Fiegenschuh to Andi Elder and Noah Higgins, 1 Parcel: 817 N 7th St, Rochelle, $168,500

John Dunne to Byron Forest Preserve District, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-31-153-011, $25,000

Palm Avenue Hialeah Tr20141 to Teresa Kieffer Trustee, David Kieffer Trustee, and Will Tr, 1 Parcel: 5481 N River Rd, Byron, $31,000

Zachary Ryan Richards to Demetris Wallace, 1 Parcel: 909 N 9th St, Rochelle, $161,561

Askvig Boys Construction Llc to Oscar Fletes, (3rd Party Victoria Fletes) 1 Parcel: 1209 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $210,000

Dawnmary Lamb, Dawnmary Vancleve, and Bryan E. Lamb to Jessica Anne Rentfro, 1 Parcel: 308 W Emily St, Mt. Morris, $185,000

Edwin P. Buttens Iii to Riley Lofgreen, 1 Parcel: 708 W Washington St, Oregon, $135,000

Donald G. Patterson and Ruth Patterson to Donald G. Patterson Trustee, Ruth E. Patterson Trustee, and Donald G & Ruth E Patterson Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 320 Lake Lida Ln, Rochelle, $0.00

Jessica L. Freson to Chase Smolen, 1 Parcel: 1104 S 4th St, Oregon, $185,000

Quit Claims

Randall L. Sealby to Randall L. Sealby and Janet W. Sealby, 1 Parcel: 9877 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jesus Samaniego to Jesus Samaniego Garcia and Lorenza Sosa Nevarez, 1 Parcel: 231 N Peru St, Byron, $0.00

Mark Edward Rosenwinkel, Mark E. Rosenwinkel, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel, and Gayle L. Rosenwinkel to Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Trustee, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Trustee, Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Rev Lv Tr, and Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 1681 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $0.00

Daniel P. Mcnamara to Daniel P. Mcnamara and Jennifer Mcnamara, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-13-100-014, $0.00

Maria I. Munguia, Maria I. Macias, Salvador Munguia, and Pedro Esparza to Maria I. Munguia, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-226-020, $0.00

Christopher M Remhof to Michael A. Wiltzius, 1 Parcel: 508 Main St, Leaf River, $0.00

Bobbi Stockton and Blake Stockton, 1 Parcel: 610 S 6th St, Oregon, $0.00

Shane M. Porter to Kayla J. Porter, 1 Parcel: 12967 W Wilson St, Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to William Wesley Grover Iii Trustee and William Wesley Grover Iii Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-31-200-007, $573,444

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns Tr to Shawn N. Winterton, 2 Parcels in Byron Township: 05-08-400-003 and 05-17-200-005, $878,435

Susan J. Clark Trustee, Stephen J. Clark Trustee, Restated Clark Family Private Rev Tr, and Clark Family Private Revocable Lv Tr to R&h Cattle Llc and R & H Cattle Llc, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-26-400-002, $1,320,000

Donald A. Wetzel Trustee and Donald A & Lori B Wetzel Family Tr. To Grant Hilliard, 1 Parcel: 102 E Main St, Stillman Valley, $110,000

Deed in Trust

Leonard D. Belpedio and Vera L. Belpedio to Vera L. Belpedio Trustee and Vera L. Belpedio Revocable Tr, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-28-327-003, $0.00

Richard M. Reardon and Janet M. Reardon to Richard M. Reardon Trustee, Janet M. Reardon Trustee, and Reardon Family Tr, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-276-004, $0.00

Michael E. Austin, Linda K. Robin-Austin, and Linda K Robin Austin to Michael E. Austin Trustee, Linda K. Robin-Austin Trustee, Austin Land Tr, and Linda K Robin Austin Trustee, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-200-006, $0.00

Craig M. Hummel and Karen L. Hummel to Craig M. Hummel Trustee, Karen L. Hummel Trustee, and Hummel Family Tr1125, 2 Parcels: 09-08-200-004 and 09-28-200-003, $0.00

Maynard L. Stivers and Lorene K. Stivers to Mark W. Berndt Trustee, Lori A. Berndt Trustee, and Nnnutt House Family Tr, 2 Parcels in Leaf River: 03-15-300-013 and 03-15-300-014, $750,000

Larry A. Martin and Janice K. Martin to Andy R. Martin Trustee, Aaron H. Martin Trustee, and Saa Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-36-100-030; and 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-12-100-009, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, and James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr., 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-34-400-004, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-01-100-001, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 2 Parcels: 21-07-200-003 and 21-07-200-009, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-200-005, $0.00