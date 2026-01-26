Rochelle-area students named to Kish College fall 2025 dean’s list

Kishwaukee College has announced the students named to the fall 2025 dean’s list.

To be eligible for dean’s list honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The following Rochelle-area Kishwaukee College students have been named to the official fall 2025 dean’s list:

Ashton — Dylan Gonnerman, Kaelynn Larson.

Chana — Kennedy Adamski, Jade Brewington, Rylee Jackson, John Jarrett.

Creston — Samantha Thorne.

Esmond — Mark Hopkins, Gabriella Roschi.

Kings — Allison Drobick, Grace Luxton, Jessica Vagle.

Rochelle — Heather Arreguin, Allyson Balogh, Jamison Balogh, Anahi Cervantes, Mary Chadwick, Edgar Cortes, Kendyl Darby, Francisco Diaz, Caleb Esterday, Bruno Fernandez, Bianca Herrera, Natalie Higueros-Lopez, Alexis Huerta, Abigail Jarvis, Sean Lawrence, Cybil Lobos, Zidaen Lopez, Aaliyah Losoya, Zhaokang Luan, Flor Magana, Kara Martinez, Jennifer Monroy, Giselle Montoya, Alexandra Neece, Grecia Orozco, Frankie Pelan, Amelia Pixler, Kendall Sachs, Marianna Saldana, Dustin Schuler, Giovanni Serrano, William Torrance, Autumn True, Marinia Vazquez, MeLisa Young.