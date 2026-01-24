Hack’s Auction & Realty Services offers antique appraisals March 22 at Oregon antique show

The Oregon Women’s Club invites you to join Hack’s Auction Staff as they provide their appraisal services on Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo provided by Kathe Wilson)

Founded in 1961, Hack’s Auction & Realty Services is a third-generation family owned-and-operated business in Pecatonica.

A full-service, full-time, fully insured company licensed in Illinois and Wisconsin, Hack’s started more than 50 years ago when Henry and Nancy Hackmeister conducted their first auction.

The Oregon Women’s Club invites you to join Hack’s Auction staff as they provide their appraisal services on Sunday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $5 fee per small item will be charged as a donation to the Oregon Women’s Club.

Bring in a family heirloom or antique that you are curious to identify or to find out its worth and Hack’s Auction staff will provide you with an appraisal. Photographs of large items may also be appraised. A written appraisal can be discussed with Hack’s agents.

Allow plenty of time to also enjoy over 40 antique dealers exhibiting their items for sale. Don’t forget to enjoy a lunch from the ladies of Chana United Methodist Church.

The 74th annual Oregon Woman’s Club Antique Show and Vintage Market will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an entrance fee of $8.

The event will be at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St., Oregon, with plenty of free parking and handicapped access. For additional information, email antiqueshoworegonil@gmail.com