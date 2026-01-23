Timber Lake Playhouse announces 2026 season lineup

Timber Lake Playhouse, the oldest professional summer theater in the state of Illinois, has announced its highly anticipated 2026 season lineup featuring a diverse slate of musicals and performances running from late May through mid-September.

The playhouse also has announced three special spring events aimed at broadening artistic offerings and community engagement.

The 65th anniversary season opens with “Godspell” from May 29-June 7. It is a spirited musical retelling parables from The Gospel According to St. Matthew.

“Les Misérables,” the globally acclaimed musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic story, follows June 12-28.

“Cabaret,” a Broadway classic that also was a hit film starring Liza Minnelli, runs July 3-12.

Family audiences can enjoy “Shrek The Musical,” based on the beloved DreamWorks film, from July 17-Aug. 2.

“Hands On A Hardbody,” an American Dream musical built around a high-stakes contest for a brand-new pickup truck, runs Aug. 7-16.

The season wraps with “The 2026 Andy Bro Show,” a new world-premiere musical comedy commissioned for Timber Lake Playhouse by world renowned writer and comedian Billy Reece, from Aug. 21-30.

In addition to the summer Mainstage season, Timber Lake Playhouse is presenting a trio of special early season events:

● “Peace In The Valley: A Tribute to the Gospel Recordings of Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley,” starring fan favorite Jonny Lyons, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 18. The show celebrates the iconic gospel music heritage of two of the 20th century’s most influential artists.

● “Felix and Fingers: Dueling Pianos” will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 25. This is an interactive musical event featuring an energetic keyboard showdown designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

● “Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic” is set for 7:30 p.m. May 16 and is an evening of high-end illusion, magic and audience engagement. Hudy has performed across the globe for Disney, Chevrolet, ESPN, Hershey, Mitsubishi and Six Flags.

“Our 2026 season proves you don’t have to travel far or spend a fortune to experience theater at the highest level,” Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri said. “These shows are fun, bold, and emotionally rich, offering something meaningful for longtime supporters and first-time visitors alike.”

Individual tickets have been on sale since Jan. 1, and season subscriptions - which offer priority seating, significant savings and flexible attendance options - are also available.

With performances spread across the summer months, patrons are encouraged to plan ahead as popular titles traditionally sell quickly.

Timber Lake Playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll, continues its mission to provide compelling creative works that entertain, inspire and enrich the cultural life of northwest Illinois and the surrounding region.

For complete performance schedules, ticket information and special event details, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or contact the box office by calling 815-244-2035.