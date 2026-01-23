Shaw Local

Ogle County students named to Kish College fall 2025 part-time student honors list

By Shaw Local News Network

Kishwaukee College has announced the students named to the fall 2025 part-time student honors list.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed a minimum of six (but fewer than 12) semester hours of college-level courses at Kish with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following Ogle County-area students have been named to the Kishwaukee College fall 2025 part-time student honors list:

Byron — Eythan Armstrong.

Chana — Jack Anderson.

Davis Junction — Autumn Kittoe.

Kings — Elise Hayenga.

Oregon — Katelyn Koper, Cortney Parker, Coen Schafer, Reilee Suter, Laura Torres, Martin West.

