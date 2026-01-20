Shaw Local

Ogle County property transfers for Jan. 12-16, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Cynthia Kay Miller, Jessica A. Miller, and Jennifer M. Miller to Daniel S. Augenstine and Leslie A. Augestine, 1 Parcel: 16306 W Canada Rd, Polo, $110,000

Caryn A. Huber to Benjamin W. Covell and Brooke M. Covell, 1 Parcel: 815 Hampton Dr, Byron, $295,000

Billie J. Osborne to Harrison Unlimited Llc, 2 Parcels: 225 E Ave G, Rochelle, and 227 E Ave G, Rochelle, $140,000

Gary Leslie Poliska and Ronda M. Poliska to Kaleb A. Knight, 1 Parcel: 292 N Meridian Rd, Chana, $40,000

Christopher A. Tucker to Byron Lopez, 1 Parcel, 521 N. Walnut St., Byron, $240,000

Max C. Schulte to Graciela Aguilera, 1 Parcel: 226 S Main St, Rochelle, $70,000

Juan C. Rubio and Rachel J. Rubio to John W. Campbell and Rebekah A. Campbell, 1 Parcel: 753 Golden Prairie Dr, Davis Junction, $242,000

Dustin K. Spears and Sarah A. Spears to Greg W. Cross and Carol A. Jones, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-01-100-008, $14,000

Michael J. Rokos and Susan M. Rokos to Joshua J. Jacobson, 2 Parcels: 413 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, and 411 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, $5,000

Jacob G. Terry to Jesus Fuerte Huerta, 1 Parcel: 822 N 12th St, Rochelle, $128,000

Beach Dreamers Llc to Giuseppe Alfano and Concetta Alfano, 1 Parcel: 128 W 2nd St, Byron, $215,000

Alan G. Titterton and Pondalea N. Titterton to Michael T. Snodgrass and Malia R. Snodgrass, 2 Parcels: 8686 N Glacier Dr, Byron, and 8692 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $276,000

Quit Claims

Mary Ellen Fleeger to Mary Ellen Fleeger, 1 Parcel: 736 Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Veronica J. Johnson to Veronica J. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 15987 E Big Mound Rd, Lindenwood, $0.00

Joseph D. Szakalski Jr. to Beth P. Szakalski, 1 Parcel: 1103 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $0.00

Curtis R. Timmer and Jennifer A. Timmer to Dylon C. Timmer Trustee, Annastasia G. Timmer Trustee, and Timmer Family Irrev Tr., 1 Parcel: 02-09-400-003, $0.00

Donald A. Gramer Jr. Trustee, Loretta M. Gramer Trustee, and Donald A Jr & Loretta Gramer Family Tr. To Donald A. Gramer Jr. and Loretta M. Gramer, 1 Parcel: 642 Heritage Dr, Stillman Valley, $0.00

Paragon Pork Inc to Paragon Pork Ag Llc, 1 Parcel: 101 Stone Hill Road, Chana, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Revocable Living Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Kenneth D. Lingbeck, 2 Parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.00

Charles R. Hall Trustee and Carol K. Sovern Tr. To Charles P. Hubbard and Lorraine A. Hubbard, 1 Parcel: 12601 S. Kings Rd, Rochelle, $1,119,200

Donald R. Etnyre Trustee, Nancy T. Etnyre Trustee, Donald R. Etnyre Rev Tr and Nancy T. Etnyre Rev Tr to Steven Bamborough, 1 Parcel: 403 E Webster St, Polo, $0.00

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns Tr. To Charles R. Winterton Trustee and Charles E. Winterton Tr., 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-35-400-002, 04-36-300-012, and 04-36-300-023, $875,533

Alan G. Titterton Trustee, Pondalea N. Titterton Trustee, and Alan G & Pondalea N Titterton Tr. to Alan G. Titterton and Pondalea N. Titterton, 2 Parcels: 8686 N. Glacier Drive, Byron, and 8692 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $0.00

Elsie A. Reif Trustee and Reif Tr101 to Dan Reif, 2 Parcels: 207 S Chestnut Ave, Forreston, and 209 S. Chestnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Marcelino Millan and Maria Victoria Andrade Ortiz to Marcelino Millan Trustee and Marcelino Millan, 1 Parcel: 806 Midway CT, Oregon, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Estate of Lesta F. Harmon and Lesta F. Harmon Deceased By Executor to Robert Rupnow, 1 Parcel: 502 S Franklin Ave, Polo, $65,000

