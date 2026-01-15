Garcia named December student of the month at Polo Community High School

Jada Garcia was recently named the December Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. (Photo provided by Polo Community High School)

Jada Garcia recently was named the December student of the month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts.

Garcia is the daughter of Jose and Emily Garcia. The PCHS senior participates in student council; National Alliance on Mental Illness; BLIND; Spanish Club; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to pursue a career in journalism.

Upon receipt of the award, Garcia filled out a list of questions about her future and school experience.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?

Time-management skills, caffeine and dedication.

What is your life’s philosophy?

Growth requires vulnerability.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I really enjoy English Composition, taught by Mrs. Coy. I enjoy analyzing pieces of literature and media and writing about them.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

After graduation, I am planning on attending a four-year college to major in journalism.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

My two favorite activities I participate in are Spanish Club and student council. Spanish Club is a space that encourages connection and has given me many memories with my friends. Student council has taught me that being involved in your community is important, no matter how small.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

The first half of field day, the school hosts games for students with special needs. The energy is usually high, and it’s nice seeing the school come together to make the day fun for the kids.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope that I am working a job I enjoy and can continue to support my friends and family with their aspirations.