Ogle County Historical Society sets officers and board for 2026

Pictured are President Arlene Sangmeister, seated, and, back, left to right are Secretary Dawn Hayenga Somers, Treasurer Kris Gilbert and Vice President Beth Baker Simeone. (Photo provided by Ogle County Historical Society)

The Ogle County Historical Society recently introduced officers and board members for 2026. Officers are President Arlene Sangmeister, Secretary Dawn Hayenga Somers, Treasurer Kris Gilbert and Vice President Beth Baker Simeone. Board members are Dave Head, Mike Arians, Edgar Ferrer, Andy Colbert, Tom Lichty and Dottie Bowers.

The first monthly meeting for 2026 is Monday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the carriage house annex behind the Nash house museum. You are welcome to join us, become a supporting member, volunteer and get involved with exciting programs and plans for the new year.

Support local history one puzzle at a time: 1,000-piece Ogle County puzzles are for sale in four different choices. Buy a puzzle, save a story; all puzzle sale proceeds benefit the Ogle County Historical Society’s work to preserve and share Ogle County history.

If you’d like one puzzle or all four, email oglecohistory@gmail.com or call 815-732-7545.