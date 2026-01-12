Julia Hull District Library hosts winter reading challenge

Join the adults-only Winter Reading Challenge via the Beanstack app at the Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley.

Log reading and activities to earn virtual badges and tickets that you can use to enter to win one of two grand prizes. The challenge runs from Jan. 1- Feb. 28.

Fun Day Monday: Snow Science!

School’s out for the day! Join us at the library as we plow into a snow-themed STEM program! We’ll experiment with magic snowballs, and engineer the tallest (edible) snowmen we can! Monday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. Grades K-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Leslie Goddard Presents Audrey Hepburn

It’s 1989 and Audrey Hepburn has just returned to her home in Switzerland for an interview about her work as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. As she entertains her guests over cocktails, she shares stories about her childhood during World War II, her remarkable success in Hollywood in films such as “Roman Holiday” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and her lifelong efforts to find real love and overcome her own deep-seated fears. Join Leslie Goddard, PhD for this new historical portrayal. Monday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. Adults. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Tween Scene: Candy Heart Catapults

Arm your battlements! We’re building catapults in the library, ready to knock down castles with candy hearts! Tuesday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m. Grades 5-8. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Cocoa & Crafts

Get cozy, connect and create! Drop in to make a seasonal tumbler or mug using precut vinyl designs while enjoying conversation and hot cocoa. Saturday, Feb. 7, 1-3 p.m. Adults only. While supplies last.

A Very Spectacular Costume Character Storytime

Join us for a special character storytime featuring “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”! We’ll read select Eric Carle books, enjoy songs and rhyme, and make a craft. The Very Hungry Caterpillar will join us, so bring your camera for a photo op. Monday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. All ages. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Senior Social: BINGO!

Stop by for coffee, donuts, conversation and BINGO! Friday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Hot ‘N’ Cole!

It may be cold outside, but it’ll be sizzlin’ hot inside the library as we enjoy the music of the legendary Cole Porter performed live by Cynthia & Matt of Nostalgia Entertainment. Highlights include “Too Darn Hot,” “You’re the Top,” “Anything Goes,” “I Love Paris” and many more. Monday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. Adults. Registration required: 815-645-8611.