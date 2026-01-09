Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Ogle County ZBA, RPC meetings for January canceled

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon.

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Ogle County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, has been canceled due to a lack of business.

The next meeting of the Ogle County Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Old Ogle County Courthouse, third floor county board room No. 317, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon.

Also due to a lack of business, the regular meeting of the Ogle County Regional Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22, has been canceled.

The next meeting of the Regional Planning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Old Ogle County Courthouse, first floor conference room No. 100, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon.

Ogle CountyLocal NewsOregonOgle County Planning and ZoningOgle County BoardOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois