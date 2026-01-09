Ogle County ZBA, RPC meetings for January canceled

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located at the corner of Illinois 64 and Illinois 2 in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The Ogle County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, has been canceled due to a lack of business.

The next meeting of the Ogle County Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Old Ogle County Courthouse, third floor county board room No. 317, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon.

Also due to a lack of business, the regular meeting of the Ogle County Regional Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22, has been canceled.

The next meeting of the Regional Planning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Old Ogle County Courthouse, first floor conference room No. 100, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon.