Ogle County property transfers for Dec. 29 to Jan. 2

Warranty Deeds

Rimante Grigaliunas and Darius Grigaliunas to Andrew Hunt and Autumn Hunt, 1 Parcel: 4844 S Woody’s Ln, Chana, $777,000

Maureen Danielson to Carolyn S. Rude, 1 Parcel: 212 Martin Ave., Oregon, $250,000

Doane Holdings Inc to Elite Properties Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 103 N Quarry Rd, Rochelle, $290,000

Carlos G. Gil De Leyva and Yazmin E. Gil De Leyva to Mindi Utterback, 1 Parcel: 1599 W IL Rte 64, Oregon, $35,000

Hre Builders Llc to Daniel E. Wolf, 1 Parcel: 516 N 6th St, Rochelle, $195,000

Omni Rockford Llc to Omni Holdings Series Llc-Omni South, 1 Parcel: 105 West St., Monroe Center, $0.00

Contry Homes Group Llc to Cameron Doyle and Lexi Doyle, 1 Parcel: 1103 Frosty Morning Dr, Davis Junction, $322,375

Polo Llc to Polo Rehabilitation & Health Care Property Llc, 1 Parcel: 703 E Buffalo St, Polo, $500,000

Micheal J. Greenfield, Todd M. Greenfield, and Timothy J. Greenfield to Carolina Linden Llc, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-08-400-001, $503,750

Michael L. Jones to Cynthia R. Hatch, 1 Parcel: 301 Barbara St, Mt. Morris, $160,000

Meggan L. Franklin to Mccarthy Property Holdings Llc Series A Sunbeam Condominum Holdings, 2 Parcels: 426 S. Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, and 428 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $200,000

Nicole Whittenauer and Nicole M. Linder to Aaron R. Schupbach Roe and Rachel D. Schupbach Roe, 1 Parcel: 512 W Mason St, Polo, $193,500

Jillian N. Jackson, Kristine A. Cornford, Ryan E. Bratt, and Erin R. Sodergren to Tellus Demetra Llc, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010, 12-24-200-012, $857,883

Timothy R. Ball and Bettina G. Ball to Jennifer R. Mullins, 1 Parcel: 421 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $115,000

Quit Claims

Rochelle Hospitality Llc to Concord Towers Condiminium Association, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Noel Luma to Air Infinity Llc, 1 Parcel: 318 W 6th Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Matthew Linder and Nicole M. Linder to Nicole M. Linder, 1 Parcel: 512 W. Mason St., Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Stillman Bank Trustee and Oltmanns Alvin D Tr to Ryan H. Reeverts, 1 Parcel: 4392 E Short Rd, Byron, $320,000

Stillman Bank Trustee and Oltmanns Alvin D Tr to Mill Valley Corporation, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 04-26-400-012, $293,816

Mary C. Diehl Trustee and Paul K. Diehl Declaration Tr to James Wilson, Freddy Wilson, and Loni Wilson, 1 Parcel: 811 N IL Rte 251, Lindenwood, $70,000

Rick D. Nason Trustee, William T. Cash Iii Trustee, and Rln Tr625 to Spencer Nelson and Kaylee Lorenz, 1 Parcel: 4934 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $162,900

Christine M. Lewis Trustee and Donald L. Horst Tr0715941 to Christine M. Lewis and Ronald S. Lewis, 1 Parcel: 6578 W West Grove Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Mark Rohrer Trustee, Elaine C. Rohrer Tr493, Kathryn Elaine Rohrer Tr493, and Martin J. Rohrer Tr493 to Kevin D. Trustee, Kevin D. Rohrer Tr, Mark K. Rohrer Trustee, and Mark K. Rohrer Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-200-011, $0.00

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to Paul Holden, 1 Parcel: 5412 S Lowell Park Rd, Dixon, $152,500

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-32-300-004, $990,104

Kelly M. Arnold Trustee, Bradley S. Arnold Trustee, and Arnold Tr2019 to Tellus Demetra Llc, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010, 12-24-200-012, $1,477,954

Deeds in Trust

Christine M. Lewis Trustee and Arlene M Horst Restatement Tr to Donna C. Jenkins Trustee, Debra H. Ovenden Trustee, D&d Horst Tr1225 and Horst D&d Tr1225 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-13-100-002; and 2 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-14-100-003 and 08-14-100-004, $0.00

Rhonda L. Henke and Steven L. Henke to Rhonda L. Henke Trustee, Steven L. Henke Trustee, and R&s Tr1225, 1 Parcel: 307 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Jeffrey Sondgeroth and Korie Sondgeroth to Jeffrey L. Sondgeroth Trustee, Korie S. Sondgeroth Trustee, and Sondgeroth 2024 Family Tr, 2 Parcels: 714 Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, and 712 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $0.00

Eugene J. Barney and Diane L. Barney to Randall L. Dietrich Trustee and Randall L. Dietrich Tr., 1 Parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-33-100-002, $260,000