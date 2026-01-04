Julia Hull District Library hosts winter reading challenge

Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley offers songs, stories and crafts at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Space is limited; call the library to register at 815-645-8611.

Winter Reading Challenge: Cold Reads for Cozy Nights

Join the adults-only Winter Reading Challenge via the Beanstack app. Log reading and activities to earn virtual badges and tickets you can use to enter to win one of two grand prizes. The challenge runs to Feb. 28.

Tween Scene: Pictionary

Is it a bird? A plane? Nope, it’s a tween game night at the library, featuring Pictionary. Do your best to draw clues for your teammates to correctly guess the answer. Game night will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, and is for grades 5-8. Registration is required. Call 815-645-8611.

Toddler Time: Winter Sensory Bins

Bring your toddler’s hands out from the cold, and into our sensory bins. Themed for winter time, let your child explore the colors, textures, and sounds of the season inside the warmth of the library at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9. For ages 1-4. Registration is required.

Senior Social

Stop by for coffee, donuts, and conversation. This January, we’ll be introducing our new program that’s just for seniors! Social time begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Registration is required.

Fun Day Monday: Snow Science

School’s out for the day! Join us at the library as we plow into a snow-themed STEM program. We’ll experiment with magic snowballs, and engineer the tallest (edible) snowmen we can! The program begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19, and is for grades K-4. Registration is required by calling 815-645-8611.

Sourdough Starter Series. Part 1 of 2

Join local bread maker and owner of Knead House Bread, Julie Niehaus, for this two-part series in which she teaches the basics of making sourdough, as well as the science, history, and maintenance of this popular loaf. Bring a clean empty jar and take home your own starter! The program begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 and 29. Registration is required.

Leslie Goddard presents Audrey Hepburn

It’s 1989 and Audrey Hepburn has just returned to her home in Switzerland for an interview about her work as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. As she entertains her guests over cocktails, she shares stories about her childhood during World War II, her remarkable success in Hollywood in films such as “Roman Holiday” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and her lifelong efforts to find real love and overcome her own deep-seated fears. Join Leslie Goddard for this new historical portrayal at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26. The presentation is for adults. Registration required.

Personal hygiene product drive

Did you know that 1 in 4 teens and 1 in 3 adults who menstruate struggle to afford personal hygiene products? This February, we’re collecting products to help fight personal hygiene product poverty in Ogle County. Donate to the collection box in the lobby from Feb. 1-28.