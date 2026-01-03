Harris: A holiday message

After a great Christmas with family, I think about what we have. How sometimes, we tend to “hang” in the past and forget that our future holds so much.

In this world of 8 billion people, everything comes down to our family, friends and helping those who need it. There is no bigger joy in my heart than to see a smile of thanks on someone’s face. No words are necessary, no hugs are required, but a smile, well that lasts forever. But don’t hold back any hugs or words.

People will try to take away freedom because they can’t stand to see anyone else happy. They’ll try and take what we have because those commercial things are what they want. Except for that which is necessary for living, they are not important to us. They’ll try and dictate what we can do and say, because they need to control as many as possible. Yet this will not be possible as we have tasted freedom and realize that freedom gives us a chance to do for others. These are sad, petty people that will never be satisfied no matter what they do. Satisfaction is not a part of their DNA.

These people will not smile nor will they understand a smile if they see one. They will not be happy, because there is no way for them to be happy. Family will be people to put up with. Others will need to praise them to be, or stay, friends. They will not help anyone for they must give up something and they have no capacity to give anything up.

So, we can be happy that we are not them. Our future will be bright and full of experiences. After all we are social people, we are human.

Reed Harris is longtime Rochelle resident and community volunteer.