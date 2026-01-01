Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center potluck is Jan. 13

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.
Book club
11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5. Join the center for book club. Stop in at the Mt. Morris Library for the book and come have a discussion.
Community breakfast
Wednesday, Jan. 7, is the community breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Enjoy biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out about all the happenings in the village. The mayor or a village representative will be present to answer questions.
Craft
1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8. Join the center for a free craft provided by Momentum Health.
Potluck
Noon, Jan. 13. Bring a dish to share and join in for food and good company.