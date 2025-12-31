Fiegenschuh: A thank you to the Rochelle community

As I prepare to close an 8-year chapter serving as city manager of Rochelle, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the residents, businesses and community partners who have supported our organization and our shared vision for this community.

It has truly been an honor to serve Rochelle, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by the mayor, city council, staff and the broader community.

Over the past eight years, Rochelle has made meaningful and measurable progress. Together, we invested heavily in core infrastructure to ensure the city is positioned for long-term success. Significant improvements were made to our water and sewer systems, strengthening reliability and capacity. We modernized streets and transportation assets, upgraded our municipal electric system, expanded fiber connectivity and continued important investments at the airport and within our rail and intermodal infrastructure. These projects were not always glamorous, but they were essential, laying the groundwork for economic growth, public safety and quality of life.

Economic development has also been a major focus. I am proud of the work done to recruit new businesses to Rochelle while also supporting the expansion of existing employers who continue to invest in our community. Through collaboration, strategic planning, and targeted incentives, the city established two new tax increment financing (TIF) districts that helped revitalize key areas, encourage private investment and strengthen the local tax base. These efforts have supported job creation, redeveloped areas that had not seen investment in some time and positioned Rochelle as a competitive regional hub.

None of this work could have been accomplished without strong partnerships. Rochelle benefits greatly from positive and professional relationships with other governmental entities, and I am especially thankful for the collaboration with both local school districts and the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District. Working together, we were able to align goals, maximize resources (school resource officer program) and better serve residents of all ages. These partnerships reflect the very best of local government. That which is focused on cooperation rather than silos.

Beyond City Hall, I have been fortunate to be involved with many community organizations that make Rochelle special. Serving alongside dedicated volunteers through civic groups, nonprofits and service organizations reinforced for me that Rochelle’s greatest strength is its people. The passion, generosity and pride shown by residents and business owners consistently inspired me and our staff.

As I move on to my next chapter, I do so knowing Rochelle is on strong footing and has a bright future ahead. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving this remarkable community. I will always be grateful for my time in Rochelle and proud of what we accomplished together.

Jeffrey A. Fiegenschuh, ICMA-CM, MPA, is the city manager of the city of Rochelle.