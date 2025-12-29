Fire damages home in Monroe Center, no injuries

The Monroe Township Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire on Dec. 27, 2025 at 7:55 p.m. in the 5,000 block of Bennett Road in Monroe Township, a MTFPD press release said. (Photo provided by Monroe Township Fire Protection District)

An Ogle County home sustained $5,000 in damage after fire broke out Saturday night.

The Monroe Township Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Bennett Road in Monroe Township, according to an MTFPD news release.

En route, Ogle County dispatch advised that occupants were reporting smoke coming from the walls of the older two-story, single-family home. The first crews arrived on scene at 8:02 p.m. and found very light smoke showing from the doorway.

Crews went inside the home and noted a fire from the basement to the first floor, smoldering. The first fire engine on the scene deployed a hose line and started extinguishing any visible fire. The second vehicle on scene conducted a search of the building for any occupants.

A water supply was established from the Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Protection District tender. An extensive overhaul of the wall and floor was completed to confirm no further burning was occurring and all fire had been extinguished.

Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000, with no injuries to occupants or firefighters, and the home remains habitable.

The Monroe Township Fire Protection District was aided by Lynn-Scott-Rock, Kirkland, Stillman, New Milford, Byron and Northwest Rescue.

“The fire chief of the Monroe Township Fire Protection District encourages all residents to have working smoke detectors installed in their homes and to test them monthly,” according to the release. “Secondly, educate the children about exiting the home and have a meeting place.”