Kish College to host Discover Kish for spring 2026 new students

Kishwaukee College will host Discover Kish from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the college. Discover Kish helps new students and their families explore and learn about Kishwaukee College before the start of the semester.

The event includes: Guided tours at 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; student ID photos; textbook and course material pickup; Kish swag and a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Discover Kish is an exciting opportunity for new students to begin their college journey with confidence. Participants can tour campus, connect with faculty and staff, and complete important steps before classes begin. Our goal is to ensure every student feels prepared, informed and genuinely welcomed into the Kishwaukee College community,” Sandy Castillo Guzman, coordinator of outreach and enrollment, said.

Check-in will take place in the student center, C-wing lobby. Guests can park in parking lot A and enter through door six. Registration is not required, but it is recommended for a faster check-in or to reserve a preferred tour time. Learn more or register at kish.edu/visit.