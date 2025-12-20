Kish College holds fall 2025 commencement ceremony

It was a full-circle moment for Maximus Julian as he delivered the student address at Kishwaukee College’s fall 2025 commencement ceremony. Six years ago, he watched his brother, Justin, give the student address on the same stage. Justin recently watched his younger brother follow in his footsteps.

“He’s always been my role model, and he decided to go to Kish and had a great experience. Now it has been a great experience for me,” Julian said. “Kish has really built me up. But it’s not just all the opportunities people have here. It’s that all my classmates are ambitious about something, and it drives you. It’s the faculty who are so kind and inspirational. It all leaves you with a lot of motivation when you leave campus.”

Maximus was joined by 115 of his fellow graduates at the ceremony, commemorating the completion of associate degrees, certificates of completion, short-term program credentials, and Illinois high school diploma credentials. Overall, 184 students completed a program or certificate requirement for the fall 2025 semester.

During his speech, Julian reminded his peers to enjoy the present and celebrated the unique stories of his classmates.

“At Kish, I have met a diverse group of people with different backgrounds, goals and experiences. But we all shared one common trait – pursuing our dreams endlessly,” Julian said during his speech.

For Sandra Madsen, a grandmother in her 70s, earning a degree has been a goal she has pursued for more than 20 years. She initially started college but stopped halfway through due to family obligations. Now, with more free time, the lifelong learner returned to complete her associate in science degree.

“I think it is worth it to come back for a degree. I was always the oldest person in my class, but I like being with the younger people. When you come back to school, you can reconnect and get a better understanding of the current generation,” Madsen said.

For Amarion Nash, the commencement ceremony was one of the few times he has been on Kish’s campus. To fit his schedule, Nash completed an associate in arts degree entirely online, focusing on art and design. He commended Kish instructors and staff for helping him through the online process, and he plans on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering after Kish. Nash, adorned in a stole commemorating his late aunt, made a point of attending the in-person ceremony.

“I am a first-generation student. That alone made it more special for me to be here today,” Nash said.

The ceremony was live streamed on Kish’s social media channels and website. View the ceremony at kish.edu/commencement.