Kish College recognizes 26 nursing students at fall 2025 pinning ceremony

Kishwaukee College Registered Nursing graduates pose for a photo at Kish’s Fall 2025 Nursing Pinning Ceremony. Graduates were presented with a pin before family and friends during the ceremony, which recognized the successful completion of the program. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

Kishwaukee College nursing students were honored during a pinning ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the college.

Kish recognized 26 students for completing the registered nursing program and presented each graduate with a special pin before family and friends during the ceremony.

The registered nursing graduates of fall 2025 are:

Asucena Alvares, Anusha Amin, Katherine Anderson, David Andrade, Edlyn Arellano, Maya Beard, Vanessa Briseno, Cassidi Calfa, Carly Coffman, Brittany Coleman, Monica Hernandez, Nicole Jazo, Caprice Kimmons, Beth Koneczny-Dix, Katie Maier, Aimee Marsh, Sydney Marshall, Andrew Prescod, Erica Ramos, Kara Robers, Sherlyn Rojas, Chian-Austin Scott, Laura Torres, Ariyana Turks, Cecilia Vargas and Sarah Ward.

Anderson, Andrade, Arellano, Calfa, Coffman, Hernandez, Maier, Marsh, Marshall, Prescod, Rojas, Torres, Turks, Vargas and Ward were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Edlyn Arellano was named the fall 2025 outstanding student. In her address, Arellano reflected on her personal journey into nursing and how each graduate can use their background to become a better professional.

“Each of us carries a unique story and set of experiences that will enhance our practice. Let us embrace the challenges ahead with courage and an open heart, knowing that we are ready to handle whatever comes our way,” Arellano said.

Arellano also acknowledged family, friends, and Kish’s faculty and staff for helping them reach their goals, a sentiment echoed by her classmates.

“Kishwaukee has such a good nursing program, and I highly recommend it for anyone looking to go into nursing. They offer such great opportunities,” Vanessa Briseno said.

“The faculty and staff are like family and friends. They are so caring and helpful with your education. You gain important connections to help you after you graduate and get you where you want to be,” said David Andrade.

The ceremony included remarks from Barbara Leach, vice president of instruction, and Angela Delmont, director of nursing. Each graduate was pinned by a friend or family member who supported the student or acted as a mentor during the program.

Kish’s Nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.