Bogatitus named November Student of the Month at Polo High School

Jocelyn Bogatitus was recently named the November Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. Bogatitus (left) is pictured with Polo Schools Foundation Board Member Steve Sheaffer. (Photo provided by Polo Community High School)

Jocelyn Bogatitus recently was named the November Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. She is the daughter of Nicole Wittenauer and William Bogatitus.

Bogatitus participates in FCCLA, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, student council and NAMI. After high school, she plans to study interior design.

Upon winning the award, Bogatitus filled out a questionnaire on her school experience.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?

It takes staying organized and managing your time.

What is your life’s philosophy?

Focus on what you can control, live in the present, and walk in another’s shoes.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I have always found psychology really fun and engaging because I love learning why people think and act the way that they do. The discussions and real-life examples made the class a lot of fun. I also got to experience the class with my friends.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan on going to college to study interior design. I am hoping to end up in Chicago.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

I love cheerleading. It has taught me so many things like teamwork, leadership and hard work. I love my team and how supportive everyone is. We’ve had lock-ins, breakfast dates, and what I enjoy the most is our homecoming guy-girl dance. It is always funny to see the boys dance.

Another extracurricular I participate in is FCCLA. It is always a fun time, and you get to hang out with your friends, but I also make snacks for meetings.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

All four homecomings I went to have been a really fun time. I think that my senior year was the best just because we all knew it was the last, so we needed to make the best out of it.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to be successful, and I also hope to see all my friends and family living their best lives.