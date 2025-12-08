Shaw Local

Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center’s Bingo and Birthday lunch is Dec. 17

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street.

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Bingo and birthdays

Dec. 17: Bingo and Birthday lunch. Bingo starts at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Craft

Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.: Join the center for a free craft presented by Momentum Health Care.

Tacos and trivia

Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.: Bring a team or come as a single and join a team for Tacos and Trivia. Tacos are $2 each and trivia is $2 per player.

Cookie exchange

Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.: Cookie exchange. Bring two dozen homemade cookies and go home with some new favorites.

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.: Noon Year’s Eve party. Count down to celebrate the New Year at noon.

