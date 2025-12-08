Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center’s Bingo and Birthday lunch is Dec. 17

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.
Bingo and birthdays
Dec. 17: Bingo and Birthday lunch. Bingo starts at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Craft
Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.: Join the center for a free craft presented by Momentum Health Care.
Tacos and trivia
Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.: Bring a team or come as a single and join a team for Tacos and Trivia. Tacos are $2 each and trivia is $2 per player.
Cookie exchange
Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.: Cookie exchange. Bring two dozen homemade cookies and go home with some new favorites.
Noon Year’s Eve
Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.: Noon Year’s Eve party. Count down to celebrate the New Year at noon.