Ogle County’s November 2025 marriage licenses listed

Ogle County recently released its marriage licenses for November 2025. They are as follows:

Aaron Koteski of Davis Junction and Lindsey Sedols of Davis Junction.

Derek Brown of Washington DC and Allison Bergin of Leaf River.

Edward Roman of Leaf River and Parker Martin of Leaf River.

Aiden Ahmer of Leaf River and Ann Marie Hendrickson of Leaf River.

Tanner Schrock of Byron and Mattie Christian of Byron.

Shane Reiniche of Byron and Tabitha Quirk of Byron.

Muhamet Ajvazi of Oregon and Anna Corcoran of Oregon.

Spencer Disimoni of Rochelle and Neona Lundgren of Rochelle.

Ryan Hahn of Stillman Valley and Sara Booker of Stillman Valley.

Noah Coyne of Oregon and Madison Malugen of Oregon.

Juan Delgado Gomez of Rochelle and Liza Anguiano Mascorro of Rochelle.

Larry Gittleson of Steward and Veronica Elliott of Peoria.

Conner Jacobs of Forreston and Samon Bettner of Forreston.

Brad Rose of North Fort Myers, Florida and Julie Kohn of North Fort Myers, Florida.