Oregon’s Candlelight Walk postponed until Dec. 6

Stores in Oregon were open for customers during Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. This year's walk has been postponed to Dec. 6 due to an impending snowstorm. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon’s 39th annual Candlelight Walk has been postponed to Dec. 6.

The walk was set for Saturday, Nov. 29, but was postponed due to the impending snowstorm, City Manager Darin DeHaan announced in a Facebook Post.

The walk has been rescheduled for 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. The schedule of events will remain the same.’

Conover Square remains a staple in the tradition, offering special entertainment, guest performers, and special treats.

Attendees are invited to visit all of the local Oregon businesses, celebrate the community tree-lighting ceremony, enjoy the horse-drawn wagon rides and local entertainment, get treats on Candy Cane Lane, find unique gifts at the Holiday Gift Fair and Sip and Shop at The River’s Edge Experience, visit Santa and have some family fun at the Kid’s Winter Carnival at the United Methodist Church.

Attendees can register at local Red Bow merchants to win special prizes.