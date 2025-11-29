Shaw Local

Boys soccer: 2025 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Rochelle’s Antonio Ruiz named Player of the Year

Rochelle's Antonio Ruiz (10) kicks the ball during the Hubs' game with Ottawa. Ruiz scored four goals in the Hubs' 4-3 win. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

By Russ Hodges

Here are the 2025 Interstate 8 All-Conference boys soccer award winners, as voted on by coaches of the member schools.

Player of the Year: Antonio Ruiz, sr., Rochelle

All-Conference

Kaneland: Jackson Boryc, sr., Noah McKittrick, sr., Carlos Landa, sr., Abe Paulino, sr., Tyler Adams, jr.

LaSalle-Peru: Ismael Mejia, jr., Alex Rax, so.

Morris: Grady Jensen, jr.

Ottawa: Alexio Fernandez, jr., Jorge Lopez, sr.

Rochelle: Antonio Ruiz, sr., Heilly Zepeda, sr., Eliud Lombardia, jr.

Sycamore: Gavin Crouch, sr., Noah Daykin, sr., Tyler Hiland, sr., Ryan Guzinski, sr., Felix Arends, sr.

Honorable Mentions

Kaneland: Eli Stoltzner, jr., Isaac Stoltzner, fr., Dylan Pilz, jr.

LaSalle-Peru: Logan Grzywa, jr., Adrian Gonzalez, sr.

Morris: Xander Braun, jr.

Ottawa: Ian Fulkerson, jr., Manuel Saucedo-Garcia, sr.

Rochelle: Antonio Hueramo, sr.

Sycamore: Maddux McLaughlin, jr., Paxton Nicol, jr., Leo Padilla, so.

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.