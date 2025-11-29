Boys soccer: 2025 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Here are the 2025 Interstate 8 All-Conference boys soccer award winners, as voted on by coaches of the member schools.
Player of the Year: Antonio Ruiz, sr., Rochelle
All-Conference
Kaneland: Jackson Boryc, sr., Noah McKittrick, sr., Carlos Landa, sr., Abe Paulino, sr., Tyler Adams, jr.
LaSalle-Peru: Ismael Mejia, jr., Alex Rax, so.
Morris: Grady Jensen, jr.
Ottawa: Alexio Fernandez, jr., Jorge Lopez, sr.
Rochelle: Antonio Ruiz, sr., Heilly Zepeda, sr., Eliud Lombardia, jr.
Sycamore: Gavin Crouch, sr., Noah Daykin, sr., Tyler Hiland, sr., Ryan Guzinski, sr., Felix Arends, sr.
Honorable Mentions
Kaneland: Eli Stoltzner, jr., Isaac Stoltzner, fr., Dylan Pilz, jr.
LaSalle-Peru: Logan Grzywa, jr., Adrian Gonzalez, sr.
Morris: Xander Braun, jr.
Ottawa: Ian Fulkerson, jr., Manuel Saucedo-Garcia, sr.
Rochelle: Antonio Hueramo, sr.
Sycamore: Maddux McLaughlin, jr., Paxton Nicol, jr., Leo Padilla, so.