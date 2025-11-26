Ogle County organizations land Community Foundation of Northern Illinois grants

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) recently announced the recipients of Community Grants for the 2025 program cycle. (Photo provided by CFNIL)

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois recently announced the recipients of Community Grants for the 2025 program cycle: $1.63 million granted to 91 organizations in support of projects, programs, and events benefiting the people of Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties.

The grants were awarded in eight focus areas: Arts & Humanities; Basic Needs & Compassionate Support; Career Pathways; Complementary Education; Equity, Dignity, & Respect; Health; Sustainable Communities; and Youth & Families.

From the stage to the classroom, from the doctor’s office to the riverfront, and at all points in between, the projects funded by Community Grants help build a more vibrant region, according to a news release.

“The people of Northern Illinois consistently demonstrate a deep spirit of generosity and a shared commitment to building a stronger, more vibrant future for all,” James Patterson, CFNIL president, said. “We are profoundly grateful for the donors whose vision and generosity make this work possible, and for the nonprofit partners whose dedication brings that vision to life each day.

“It is an honor for CFNIL to help connect donors and nonprofits in ways that strengthen our entire region. The ongoing impact we see throughout Northern Illinois is a testament to the generosity of thousands of donors, the commitment of hundreds of volunteers, and the exceptional efforts of our nonprofit grantees.”

The 2025 Community Grants Program cycle continues CFNIL’s 71-year commitment to investment in Northern Illinois through grantmaking.

Ogle County organizations that received grants are:

Arts & Humanities: Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana - Moveable Steps for Stage Access, $8,372. The Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties - Project Art, $28,750. Village of Mt. Morris - 2026 Mt. Morris Jamboree Free Concerts, $5,750.

Career Pathways: United Way of Ogle County - Fueling Imaginations! The Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Ogle County, $11,252.

Equity Dignity, & Respect: Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project - Empowering Low-wage Youth and Families Through Culturally Responsive Support, $34,500.

Sustainable Communities: Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County - Habitat Housing Solutions 2026: Impacting Futures, $5,750. Mt. Morris Fire Foundation - NFP Mount Morris Fire Department Training Room Equipment, $20,000.