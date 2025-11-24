Chana UMC Candlelight Christmas event set for Saturday, Dec. 6

The annual Candlelight Christmas Event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Chana United Methodist Church, located at 606 N. Main St., in Chana.

The program, “Tis the Season for Laughter,” features speaker and humor author Mary Kay Morrison. Amid the stress, rush and preparation for the holiday season this will be a delightful occasion to relax, laugh together and reflect on the joyful spirit of the season.

Following the program, a dessert/snack buffet will be held in the candlelit social hall. There is no admission charge - a love offering will be taken for the presenter. A door prize drawing will be held at the close of the program.

All are welcome to attend. Call the church office at 815-732-7683 or Carole Sutton at 815-595-4559 by Dec. 2 if you plan to attend and have not been previously contacted.