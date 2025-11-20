Constellation presents $15,000 donation to Rochelle Christian Food Pantry amid high need

Constellation, owner of the Byron Nuclear Plant, presented a $15,000 donation to the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry on Monday, Nov. 17.

The donation was secured for RCFP by the Rochelle Area Community Foundation. The check presentation was attended by representatives of Constellation, the RACF board, and RCFP board members and volunteers.

“Constellation is an amazing organization,” RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said. “They came together to make an immediate impact and they wanted it to stay local. I talked to the food pantry and asked what they would do with $15,000 and they had an answer immediately. We know that food insecurity is a big deal right now and RCFP is seeing that in its numbers. We knew this would be the best way to make the biggest splash. It’s definitely going to be needed and it’s going to stay right here in Ogle County and we’re truly appreciative of that.”

Rochelle Area Community Foundation Executive Director Emily Anaya speaks at Constellation's check presentation to the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Jeff Helfrich)

Constellation Community Relations Manager Val Runner said her organization is committed to giving back to communities where its employees live and where its plants are.

“This is part of that,” Runner said. “It’s important for me to be able to work with groups like RACF and RCFP to know where donations are going to make the biggest impact in the community. We want to better understand what the community needs and how we can support it as one of the largest employers in the area.”

The donation comes after RCFP saw an all-time record with 237 families served during the week of Nov. 2-8, 2025. It also set a record in October 2025, averaging 84 families served per distribution day. It has served nearly 7,000 families this year, RCFP Board President Cal Jacobs said.

The food pantry, at 770 Lincoln Ave., is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. People can either pick up boxes or come in and do their own shopping. On distribution days, cars are often lined up as early as 9 a.m. and occasionally distribution starts early to serve the large number of people in time. RCFP has seen rising numbers for the better part of two years.

Items that are in the most demand at RCFP are meat, produce and diapers. If community members want to donate items or money or volunteer, they can stop by the food pantry on its distribution days.