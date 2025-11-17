Polo Drama Club’s Moana Jr. to take stage Nov. 22 and 23

Polo Schools will present their fall musical, Disney’s Moana Jr. at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.

Show dates have changed because of the state football championship scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21.

The musical features all the songs from Moana you’ve come to love, presented in a breezy format that will leave you smiling. Join Moana as she sails off to a showdown with Maui as she tries to save her island home of Motunui. The show features actors from all three schools in the district.

The Drama Club-sponsored production will be presented at Polo Community High School’s “gymnatorium.”

Tickets prices are $5 for adults, and $3 for students, children, and senior citizens. All tickets are reserved and tickets will be available at the door. Ticket reservations can be made by calling the high school office at 815-946-3314.