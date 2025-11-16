Flanagan: Happy Thanksgiving from the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather to share a meal together. It is a time of fellowship and reminds all of us to think about what we are grateful for.

On Dec. 5, we will be participating in the Outdoor Lighted Parade. After the parade is finished we will be open for our “Charlie Brown Christmas Annual Open House” until 7:30 p.m. Come to the library for cookie decorating, hot cocoa and fun! We will be having a hot cocoa and holiday movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 23.

On Dec. 6 we will host Cathy (Bialas) Fraze. Cathy will be presenting her book, “The Moose in the Willows.” She grew up in rural Rochelle and attended Rochelle Middle School and Rochelle Township High School. Her four children graduated from Rochelle as well. She also worked at May Elementary School as the secretary for several years.

Her grandchildren lent their names to the moose calves in the story. She now lives in Montana and has the privilege of working in Yellowstone National Park every spring. While she was watching a moose and her calf, God gave her the title of her children’s book, “The Moose in the Willows”. It is a beautifully illustrated, educational children’s book. She will have books available for purchase the day of the event.

Hammy, the Rockford Ice Hogs mascot, will be visiting the library that day as a special guest. Library board members will be reading stories. A special Polar Express-themed one-shot Dungeons and Dragons campaign will take place on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. This program is geared towards middle and high school students. These are just a few of our holiday programs. Please check our Facebook page or our website for more information.

The Flagg-Rochelle Public Library and the Rochelle Chapter NSDAR is excited to announce a unique opportunity for students to view the American Revolutionary Experience Traveling Exhibit. This exhibit will be on display at the library from Nov. 20-Dec. 17.

This innovative pop-up exhibit includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with people and places that shaped the birth of our nation.

This is a free program for our community members and is available to view during normal library hours. To schedule a time to visit the exhibit please email or call the library.

Boundless, one of our e-Book platforms, is going to be ending. All books and check-outs from this app will be finished. Our new e-book platform, Palace Project, will be coming by early December 2025. Watch our Facebook page and website for more information. We still have Hoopla available for your digital needs.

Thank you to all of our patrons for what you do to make our library great. Your continued support and generosity enable us to be a vibrant part of this community. See you soon. Happy Thanksgiving!

Sarah Flanagan is the library director of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library District.