Local Ag in the Classroom program accepts donation from CHS Rochelle

Ag in the Classroom Program Coordinator Melinda Colbert accepts CHS Rochelle's donation check. From left to right: Mark Zaccaria, CHS; Melinda Colbert, U of I Extension AITC program coordinator; Samantha Zaccaria, CHS; and Josh Brandau, CHS. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

The University of Illinois Extension serving Ogle and Carroll counties has received a $1,000 donation from CHS Rochelle to support the Ag in the Classroom program.

The contribution will help expand agricultural education opportunities for local students and educators. Melinda Colbert, AITC program coordinator, accepted the donation during a check presentation ceremony. The program provides free lessons, activities and resources to schools and teachers, connecting agriculture to their school curriculum.

Ag in the Classroom is a statewide initiative that offers engaging, curriculum-aligned lessons to students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The program aims to deepen understanding of agriculture’s vital role in society and the economy.

Locally, AITC is delivered through the University of Illinois Extension Ogle County in collaboration with the Ogle County Farm Bureau and Carroll County Farm Bureau.

“Supporting agricultural education and investing in our youth is one of the many ways we live out our commitment to stewardship in the communities where we live and work,” Samantha Zaccaria of CHS Rochelle said.

The donation will help ensure that teachers and schools in Ogle and Carroll counties continue to have access to free educational materials, hands-on activities and classroom visits that bring agriculture to life.