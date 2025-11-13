Steward Road railroad crossing in Rochelle to be closed Nov. 17-21

City of Rochelle Engineer Sam Tesreau has announced the closure of Steward Road, at the city railroad crossing 500 feet north of the Ogle/Lee county line, beginning Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo provided by City of Rochelle)

City of Rochelle Engineer Sam Tesreau has announced the closure of Steward Road, at the city railroad crossing 500 feet north of the Ogle/Lee county line, beginning Monday, Nov. 17.

The closure is necessary for railroad crossing repairs and asphalt pavement restoration. This work is expected to be completed by the end of day on Nov. 21.

All traffic must use Perry Road to Illinois Route 251 to Steward Road and vice versa.

Advance warning, road closure barricades, detour and other temporary traffic control devices will be posted near the affected area. Please use caution while traveling in this area and pay special attention to the advanced warning signage and message boards, road closed signage and other temporary traffic control devices within or in advance of the work zone. The city appreciates your patience during the project.