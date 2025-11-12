Oregon School District, VFW pay tribute to veterans

Oregon Elementary School students salute as they sing a song for all the branches of the military during the Oregon School District's Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The event was held Tuesday morning in the Blackhawk Center and also included performances by junior high and high school band and choir students. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon School District’s Blackhawk Center was packed Tuesday morning, Nov. 11, as students paid tribute to veterans thanking them for their military service on Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Assembly included songs by students in each grade level, musical selections by the junior high and high school bands, and decorations created in the classrooms.

It also allowed for students to step down from the bleachers to give their special veteran a flag and - of course - big hugs.

“A special thank you goes out to all of our veterans and their families. We appreciate your dedication and sacrifice to the country that we share,” school officials said in the event program.

Soon after that event, several blocks east of the school, the Oregon VFW presented a short program by the Soldiers Memorial on the north lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse Square.

Robert Coulter of the Oregon VFW speaks during a Veterans Day program on the north lawn of the Ogle County Courthouse Square on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

VFW Commander Bob Coulter told attendees to do what they can to help living veterans.

Held on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, the VFW Veterans Day ceremony paid tribute to the exact moment an armistice was signed to end World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Jimmy Keaty and Hailey-Jane Becker pose for a photo after attending the Oregon School District's Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Keaty and Becker are 2025 graduates of Oregon High School and just completed boot camp in San Diego for the US Marines and are awaiting assignment. (Earleen Hinton)

Nov. 11 is now known as Veterans Day after originally being called Armistice Day.

Coulter said Veterans Day is held for all veterans whereas Memorial Day is held to honor those who have died.

These are some of the drawings students made for the Oregon School District's Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. The event was held in the Blackhawk Center to thank veterans for their service. (Earleen Hinton)

On Tuesday, he asked everyone to try to do more for those who served and are currently serving.

“There are thousands of veterans living in tents across the country who are homeless, let alone all the other homeless,” Coulter said. “There are several thousands of veterans still in the hospital trying to recuperate from Iraq and Afghanistan and some from even before that.

Veterans John Tuttle (left) and Stan Eden receive flags during the Oregon School District's Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. The event was held Tuesday morning in the Blackhawk Center to thank veterans for their service. (Earleen Hinton)

“Thank somebody for what they’ve done. You talk about freedom but you can’t buy it. Be thankful for these service members regardless of what branch they are in...they continue to provide us with that freedom. Because we have a Constitution that up until this has been unbreakable.”

For more information about the Oregon VFW, call 815-732-6851 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oregonvfwpost8739/