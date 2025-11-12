7 Rochelle teachers earn Those Who Excel recognition

The Rochelle Public School District recently announced seven of its teachers and staff have been recognized as part of the “Those Who Excel” teacher and staff recognition program through the Illinois State Board of Education.

The seven employees honored this year are Bre Baiocco, Hub Project site coordinator and district sub coordinator; Danica Rogers, Stepping Stones Preschool classroom paraprofessional; Jackie Cruz, Central School special education teacher; Angela Meyer, Tilton School fifth grade dual language teacher; Beth Hahn, Rochelle Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher; Eva Lenkaitis, Rochelle Township High School Spanish teacher; and Brandon Krantz, Ogle County Educational Cooperative special education teacher at RTHS

The “Those Who Excel” program acknowledges educators who have excelled in their craft as an educator and also made a positive impact on the school community as a whole through their ongoing efforts on behalf of students.

“It is exciting to be able to celebrate these seven incredible educators as they represent all our buildings and programs ranging from preschool through high school,” Superintendent Jason Harper said. “We are honored to have all of these educators working in the Rochelle Schools and are happy to be celebrating them all as they have a major impact on the students they interact with each day.”

Baiocco currently services multiple roles for Rochelle Community Consolidated District No. 231. She has worked for many years as a site coordinator and leader within the district’s before and after school program known as the HUB Project. Here she ensures that students have access to a safe learning and social environment while also providing opportunities for enrichment and intervention. She is a part of the program’s successful tradition of meeting a variety of student and family needs.

In recent years, Baiocco has taken on the challenging role of substitute coordinator for the district as well.

“This role calls for flexibility throughout the day as teachers and staff members deal with the unknowns of life. Thankfully, Bre handles all of this with a calm understanding even during the lasting effects of a substitute teacher shortage,” Lincoln School Principal Amy Hayden said.

“Bre is a true team player and collaborates seamlessly with colleagues and fosters a supportive, inclusive environment. Her compassion, professionalism, and tireless advocacy for students make her an invaluable asset to our school community,” HUB Project Coordinator Yazmin Nambo said.

Rogers serves as a dedicated paraprofessional at Stepping Stone Preschool.

“Ms. Danica brings warmth, patience, and positivity to every classroom she enters,” Nambo said. “Her ability to connect with students and provide individualized support ensures that every child feels cared for, capable and confident. She is an invaluable member of our team and truly embodies the heart of Stepping Stones.”

Throughout her nearly 10 years with Rochelle Elementary District No. 231, Rogers has shown dedication to student growth and success. Her creativity shines through in her work – she finds unique and engaging ways to support learning through play, art, and hands-on experiences that foster curiosity and confidence in young learners.

“Danica’s patience and positivity make her such a joy to work with,” Stepping Stones Parent Coordinator Roxanna Contreras said. “She has a natural ability to make every student feel valued and supported, and her creativity adds such a special touch to our school community.”

Cruz has been nominated for the Illinois State Board of Education’s “Those Who Excel” Teacher of the Year program.

“Mrs. Cruz is a great teacher with an exceptional heart. Her passion for making sure all children have access to an appropriate education regardless of their needs and abilities is what sets her apart from others,” Principal Justin Adolph said.

Beyond being an exceptional teacher and dedicated to those students with special needs, Mrs. Cruz has served on countless committees and leadership groups within her department, building and district. Colleagues look to Mrs. Cruz for her leadership and commitment to going above and beyond to create special experiences for all students.

Meyer has been nominated for the Illinois State Board of Education’s “Those Who Excel” Teacher of the Year program.

“Mrs. Meyer is a natural leader and a constant source of positivity and professionalism,” Tilton School Principal Ben Schwartz said. “Her dedication to student learning is evident in the consistent growth her students demonstrate, and her ability to connect with and inspire both students and colleagues makes her truly exceptional.”

Throughout her time at Tilton Elementary, Meyer has consistently gone above and beyond to support the school community. Whether collaborating with teammates, mentoring new teachers, or leading building initiatives, she approaches every task with enthusiasm, empathy, and excellence. Her efforts have had a measurable impact on student achievement and the overall success of the school.

Hahn has 32 years of service as a sixth grade social studies teacher and brings humor, energy, and a genuine love for her students into every classroom, creating a fun and engaging learning environment that makes a lasting impact every day.

“Ms. Hahn brings laughter, creativity, and a positive spirit to every classroom and staff space,” RMS Principal Katie Smith said. “Her ability to adapt curriculum, work through challenges, and keep learning enjoyable for students and peers alike makes her an invaluable member of our school community.”

Throughout her many years with Rochelle Elementary District, Hahn has demonstrated resilience and innovation, finding unique ways to connect with students and make learning meaningful. Her love for NASCAR and cows, along with her quick sense of humor, creates a classroom atmosphere where students are excited to engage and participate.

Lenkaitis has been nominated for the Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel Teacher of the Year program for her exceptional teaching, leadership, and commitment to student success. Lenkaitis has been with the district many years as she leads the school’s upper level Spanish offerings. Lenkaitis’s Advanced Placement (AP) Spanish students consistently perform at the highest levels, as demonstrated by a 100% pass rate for the 2024-2025 Spanish Language AP test. Under her leadership, RTHS recently celebrated a record number of students achieving the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy.

“What sets Mrs. Lenkaitis apart is her ability to balance high expectations with deep care for her students. Her classroom is a place where language becomes a bridge to opportunity, and her leadership across the building models the very best of the teaching profession,” Dr. Chris Lewis, principal of RTHS, said.

Beyond the classroom, Lenkaitis serves as World Language Department Chair and she sponsors the International Club, Spanish Club, and Sophomore Class.

Krantz has been nominated for the Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel teacher of the year program for demonstrating exceptional instruction, leadership, and deep commitment to students with significant academic and social-emotional needs. As the teacher for RTHS’s self-contained PLUS program, he designs individualized lessons that build independence, integrate real-world applications, and promote functional, academic, and social growth.

“Mr. Krantz provides a classroom environment where every student feels valued, respected, and capable of success,” Lewis said. “He has an extraordinary ability to connect with students and families while leading a talented team of paraprofessionals and special education supporters who share his dedication.”