Forrestville Valley School Foundation announces Max Wenzel Educational Scholarship

Forreston High School's Class of 2025 toss their caps into the air after exiting the gym at the end of commencement on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Angie Janicke)

Forrestville Valley School Foundation is honored to announce the establishment of the Max Wenzel Educational Scholarship, a monumental gift that will profoundly shape the future of its students for generations to come.

In early October, the foundation learned it was the administrator of the fund, established for students graduating from Forreston High School. Starting with the Class of 2026, Wenzel’s gift allows any graduate enrolling in a two- or four-year college or university an equal scholarship allocation for their first academic year.

In addition to the news, the district has worked to establish partnerships with Illinois universities to close any cost gap after application of the Max Wenzel Scholarship and other financial aid or merit awards.

The district is finalizing university partner agreements to allow for free tuition and mandatory fees for the first year of attendance for the graduating classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Partner universities include Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, University of Illinois Springfield, and Western Illinois University.

The scholarship will live for decades, forever impacting Forreston High School graduates. Junior and senior students and their parents are invited to join the announcement and celebration of the gift at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Forreston Junior/Senior High School. The event will include an overview of the Max Wenzel Scholarship, information from seven university partners, and fun prizes.