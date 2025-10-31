Kish College named top community college eligible for 2027 Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute recently named Kishwaukee College as one of the 200 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s premier recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Aspen Institute recently named Kishwaukee College as one of the 200 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s premier recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges.

The 200 colleges were selected based on their student outcomes data, including retention, completion, transfer and bachelor’s degree attainment rates. Started in 2010, this is the ninth cycle of the Aspen Prize.

“Kishwaukee College is honored to be recognized by the Aspen Institute as one of the top 200 community colleges in the nation,” Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz said. “This distinction reflects the unwavering commitment of the entire College community to student success, exemplified by achieving the highest student completion rates in the College’s history. Kishwaukee College remains steadfast in delivering innovative programs and services that advance the success of our students and strengthen our region.”

Together, the 200 colleges represent the breadth and diversity of the community college sector. They are located in urban, rural and suburban areas across the country and serve anywhere from a few hundred students to tens of thousands. Some of these colleges focus primarily on workforce programs, while others focus on transfer and bachelor’s attainment or a combination of the two.

“The Aspen Prize rewards colleges that achieve the kind of outcomes that actually matter to students – completing college degree programs that, in turn, lead to lifelong success,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, said. “Aspen Prize winners offer a powerful message: Community colleges can deliver the kind of life-changing education that makes the American Dream real.”

Community colleges educate nearly 6 million students. Yet community college student outcomes fall short in both the rate at which students graduate and the percentage of students who achieve success after graduation. The Aspen Prize process identifies and celebrates community colleges that demonstrate that achieving stronger outcomes is possible, providing a roadmap of effective practices and strategies for other colleges to follow.

The 200 eligible colleges have been invited to apply and participate in a rigorous review process that will culminate in the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2027. Over the next 20 months, the colleges that apply for the Aspen Prize will be assessed based on student outcomes data, ranging from student transfer and completion rates to employment and wages after graduation, and whether they have engaged in scaled practices that led to high and improving student outcomes.

“Among these 200 colleges are some really special places that deliver strong and improving outcomes for students across the board,” Wyner said. “Our job over the coming 20 months is to gather a lot more data and work with a deep bench of field experts to assess which of these 200 stand out so we can not only honor them with a monetary award but drive attention to the most effective field practices that other colleges can replicate.”

This is the first time since the inception of the Aspen Prize that 200 colleges are eligible to apply, growing from 150. This year, in addition to publicly available federal data, over 600 colleges authorized the use of National Student Clearinghouse data on their institution’s degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment rates for full- and part-time students.

The Aspen Institute will announce 25 semifinalists in April 2026 and 10 finalists in June 2026. The Aspen Prize winner will be announced in spring 2027.