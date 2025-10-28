Rochelle welcomes Hoffmann as new finance director

The City of Rochelle recently announced the appointment of Matt Hoffman as its new finance director. (Photo provided by City of Rochelle)

Rochelle recently announced the appointment of Matt Hoffman as its new finance director. Hoffman brings a strong background in municipal finance and accounting leadership, most recently serving as assistant finance director for the Village of Lake in the Hills.

In his previous role, Hoffman maintained and directed all accounting functions for the village, including general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and fixed assets. He organized and oversaw the annual audit process, assisted in developing the annual budget, and served as a subject matter expert and administrator for the village’s financial system.

City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said Hoffman’s experience and leadership style align well with Rochelle’s commitment to sound fiscal management and transparency.

“Matt’s strong technical expertise, combined with his collaborative approach, makes him a perfect fit for our organization,” Fiegenschuh said. “He understands the importance of clear communication and accountability in public finance, and I’m confident he will continue to strengthen our city’s financial foundation.”

As finance director, Hoffman will oversee all aspects of the city’s financial operations, including budgeting, auditing, financial reporting and long-term fiscal planning.

“I’m excited to join the Rochelle team and contribute to a community that values both innovation and accountability,” Hoffman said. “The city’s focus on transparency, growth, and collaboration is something I deeply respect, and I look forward to being part of that ongoing progress.”

Hoffman’s first day in the office is Nov. 3. He will immediately begin collaborating with city leadership on upcoming budget development and year-end audit preparation.