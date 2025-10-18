Meridian schools receive donation from Northern IL CPR & First Aid

Northern Illinois CPR & First Aid on Tuesday, Oct. 14, announced a financial donation to Highland Elementary School to purchase fun and engaging new equipment for students to use on the playground. (Photo provided by Meridian School District)

Northern Illinois CPR & First Aid has announced a financial donation to Highland Elementary School to purchase fun and engaging new equipment for students to use on the playground.

The contribution, announced Oct. 14, aims to enhance playtime and promote physical activity during recess.

The funds will allow Highland Elementary to acquire a variety of new playground supplies, such as sports balls, cornhole boards, new soccer goals, and other materials designed to encourage cooperative games, creativity, and active play for all students.

“While our primary focus is on safety, we also understand the critical role that play has in a child’s development,” said Zach Oltmanns, owner of Northern Illinois CPR & First Aid. “We are thrilled to support Highland Elementary in providing more opportunities for their students to be active, collaborate, and have fun. It’s a joy to know our contribution will lead to more smiles and healthier recess periods.”

The new equipment will be a welcome addition, giving students a wider array of activities to choose from and helping to reduce congestion on fixed structures.

“We are incredibly thankful for this thoughtful donation from Northern Illinois CPR & First Aid,” said Jacque Buchanan, principal of Highland Elementary School. “Recess is a vital part of the school day. Having a variety of engaging equipment means every student, regardless of their interests, will find something fun to do. This gift will make a huge difference in enriching our students’ outdoor experience.”

Highland Elementary plans to purchase the new playground equipment immediately and integrate it into the school’s recess activities in the coming weeks.