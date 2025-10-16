Rochelle JV volleyball team wins invite

Rochelle hosted the Lady Hub sophomore Invite on Saturday, Oct. 11 with six teams attending. Rochelle JV took first place beating Oregon, Rock Falls, Genoa-Kingston and Sterling. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille)

Rochelle hosted the Lady Hub sophomore Invite on Oct. 11 with six teams attending. Rochelle JV took first place, beating Oregon in three sets, Rock Falls in two sets, Genoa-Kingston in three sets and Sterling in three sets.

Team members are Preslee Sanders, Kenna Beck, Georgia Schabacker, Arabella Nambo, Gianna Olguin, Emma Metzger, Madison Ludwig, Alivia Law, Coach Lindsay Suess, Team Manager Maggie Suneson, Maggie Louis, Evelyn Garcia, Vanessa Ortiz, Morgan DeLille, Mackenzie Bybee, and Liby Belmonte