Kishwaukee College earns ACTLA Online Tutoring Program certification

Kishwaukee College’s Tutoring Services department recently received certification of its online tutoring program through the Association of Colleges for Tutoring and Learning Assistance.

The ACTLA awards Online Tutoring Program Certification to online tutoring programs that meet or exceed rigorous professional standards for tutoring methodology, technological innovation and other programmatic considerations.

“As the needs of our students change, Kishwaukee College has shifted to a greater variety of online or hybrid classes,” Director of Library & Academic Support Services Frances Whaley said. “It is important for our tutors to support all our students interactively in any learning environment. Tutoring Services is proud to earn this certification to help our students succeed.”

An ACTLA review team performed a thorough review of Kish’s tutoring services practices before awarding the certification.

“The reviewing team was impressed with your thorough training plans, focus on student success, and thoughtful observation and evaluation process,” they noted in their review.

Tutoring Services at Kishwaukee College offers free academic support in math, writing, science, technology and more. Students can meet with Kish tutors via Zoom or in-person or utilize 24/7 tutoring through Brainfuse. In addition to the ACTLA certification, Kish tutoring services maintains a College Reading and Learning Association International Tutor Training Program Certification.

Learn more or connect with Kish’s tutoring services at kish.edu/tutoring.