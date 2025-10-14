Byron’s Weekley named to UW-Whitewater 2025-26 Warhawk Marching Band

A total of 138 students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are members of the Warhawk Marching Band for the 2025-26 academic year. Caleb Weekley from Byron, who is studying music at UW-Whitewater, is part of the percussion section.

The Warhawk Marching Band performs at all UW-Whitewater football regular season home games and other select campus and community events during the fall semester. UW-Whitewater hosts the annual Wisconsin School Music Association State Marching Band Championships every October.

The marching band is one of several musical ensembles at the university. In addition to Lambeau Field, UW-Whitewater’s ensembles perform in other famous venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Symphony Center in Chicago, and at venues in Germany, Poland and England.

The Warhawk Marching Band is directed by Glenn “Doc” Hayes, a professor of music in the university’s College of Arts and Communication who has also held the role of director of bands since 1987. He is the second person in history to be inducted into the WSMA Marching Band Hall of Fame. Tobie Wilkinson, senior lecturer of music in the college, leads UW-Whitewater’s percussion studio and serves as associate director of the marching band.