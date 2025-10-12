Together for Taft’s inaugural 5K run/walk held during Autumn on Parade in Oregon

Laughter, cheers, and high-fives filled the streets of Oregon as Together for Taft hosted its first-ever 5K Run/Walk during the Autumn on Parade celebration. (Photo provided by Together for Taft)

Laughter, cheers, and high-fives filled the streets of Oregon as Together for Taft hosted its first-ever 5K Run/Walk during the Autumn on Parade celebration.

With 93 participants – kids, adults, families with strollers, and even a few stuffed animals racing across the finish line – the community came together to support Oregon’s cherished green spaces.

“The energy was incredible,” Julie Bassett, Together for Taft founder, said. “People of all ages ran, walked, and celebrated our shared commitment to keeping outdoor spaces vibrant for future generations.”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without 25 amazing volunteers and the high-energy beats of DJ Dre, who donated his time and talent to keep spirits soaring from start to finish. Local businesses, including Constellation Energy, also stepped up as sponsors, showing that the community is ready to rally around nature, education and youths.

“This is just the beginning,” Bassett said. “Next year, we hope to double – maybe even triple – participation. Same time, same place, same energy – we can’t wait to welcome even more runners, walkers, volunteers and supporters to this celebration.”

Together for Taft continues its mission to protect and reimagine Oregon’s outdoor spaces for the next generation.