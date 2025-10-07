Streamwood woman killed in Saturday, Oct. 4, crash on Pines Road

A Streamwood woman was killed Saturday, Oct. 4, in a two-vehicle crash on Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.

Kathryn L. Good, 68, of Streamwood, was pronounced deceased at the scene following the 4 p.m. collision near 5000 W. Pines Road, Ogle County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

According to the release, Good was traveling east on Pines Road on a 2018 Yamaha SMAX scooter when a westbound 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck began to turn south into a private drive.

An initial investigation determined that Good “struck the rear quarter panel of the Ford due to the Ford turning in front of the Yamaha”.

Good sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Ford were uninjured, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Oregon Fire/EMS and the Ogle County Highway Department.