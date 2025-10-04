Rochelle hospital closes 2nd Street entrance to Health & Wellness Center amid construction

Rochelle Community Hospital in September began its multi-year facilities improvement initiative, including a significant expansion of its Health & Wellness Building located at the south side of the campus.

One of the first of the many updates was to re-route the Health & Wellness entrance to be adjacent to its emergency exit on Third Street. The change was officially completed Friday, Sept. 26.

Continuing on to the next phase, Schmeling Construction Company started the process of closing the entrance to the Health & Wellness Center from Second Street. As of Wednesday, Oct. 1, that entrance is now closed.

All patients and visitors now will have to use the newest Third Street entrance to access the Health & Wellness Center, Family Healthcare Clinic and Multi-Specialty Clinic.

“This renovation reflects RCH’s commitment to reinvesting in services for our community,” a news release said.

For construction and wayfinding updates, visit www.rochellehospital.com/construction-updates/.