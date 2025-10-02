Byron 2nd grade teacher wins Outstanding Young Alumni Award

The Byron School District has announced that Annie Burke, second grade teacher at Mary Morgan Elementary School, has been awarded The Outstanding Young Alumni Award from Illinois State University.

Burke earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University. She also earned a master’s in educational leadership. Burke has served as a second grade teacher in Byron for 5 years.

Burke is known for her dedication to student success. She adapts her teaching to meet the diverse needs of her classroom, ensuring every student feels valued and inspired to learn.

A committed leader, she organized Family Bingo Night, an event that has engaged over 600 participants in just two years to promote literacy and celebrate student achievement. Burke also contributes to a positive school culture as part of the social committee.

Her passion for education and holistic student support earned her the 2024 ISBE Those Who Excel Early Career Educator Award. She was recognized for her impactful contributions both in and beyond the classroom.

Burke said she feels honored that her alma mater has recognized her hard work in the field of education.