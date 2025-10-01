Air, Land & Sea art exhibit open Oct. 1-Nov. 16 at Coliseum Museum in Oregon

The photograph is “Mt. Moran & Friends” by Steve Toole of Ashton. (Photo provided by Coliseum Museum)

The Coliseum Museum in Oregon is pleased to announce the opening of the final juried art show of 2025, the Air, Land & Sea Art Exhibit featuring 44 artists from across the northern Illinois area, on display from Oct. 1-Nov. 16, 2025.

Air, Land & Sea celebrates the natural abundance of our planet. The exhibit is a record-setting display presenting 79 pieces of art including work in acrylic, glass, oil, pastel, pencil, photography, and watercolor.

The exhibit will be judged by Jon Wildman of Dixon with awards presented at a reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, with music by acoustic artist Jeff Kagay.

Participating artists include Ellen Allen, Ellie Bartels, Cindy Bear, Janet Beiler, Carol Bingham, Alice Blue, Larry Bond, Richard Born, Rick Brant, Beverly Broyles, Valerie Butcher, Bob Cholke, Dick Cholke, Janice Conkrite, Carla Donaldson, Laurie Friemuth, Connie Fry, Beverly Garcia, Charles Green, Julie Grendahl, Patricia Greve, Timothy Griffith, Dan Grossmann, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Cora Hutchison, Bob Kapheim, Linnea Koch, Wolf Koch, Paula Kuehl, Greg LaMont, Bob Logsdon, Maggie Magnuson, Henry Matthiessen III, Joy Meyer, Ellen Mumford, Robb Robbins, Stephonie A Schmitz, Tamara Shriver, Steve Toole, Peter Toth, Mary von Tish, Kathe Wilson and Lucinda Winterfield.

The Coliseum Museum’s mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more.