Dogs pant, sniff their way through rescue rally in Oregon

Hawkeye, who is up for adoption, lays in the "Kissing Booth" with Sandra Moore at the Bonafied Rescue Rally in Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

There was a lot of panting and sniffing going on at Bonafied Rescue Rally on Saturday – all for a very good reason.

The Ogle County all-breed dog rescue brought rescues and adoptable dogs together to raise awareness and educate the public about the overpopulation and need for homes for animals that would otherwise be euthanized.

The fifth annual event was held the Oregon dog park, next to Carnation Park, 1 Webster St., on a hot and sunny Saturday.

Hawkeye, a mild-mannered German Shepherd, is currently seeking a home through Bonafied (Bring Out Natural Abilities Found in Every Dog).

Bonafied was founded in 2017 by Melodee Hoffman, with the goal to match orphaned dogs with loving families.

Melodee Hoffman (left) and Sandra Moore pose with Tully and Hawkeye at the Bonafied Rescue Rally in Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Both dogs are available to be adopted through Bonafied. (Earleen Hinton)

The rescue takes in dogs of any age, breed or physical condition. All dogs are then spayed or neutered, given the appropriate veterinary care, and placed in foster homes before adoption. The rescue has a comprehensive adoption and education process, Hoffman said.

On Saturday, Hawkeye obediently stepped over some of the agility jumps set up for the event, but found the shade of the tunnel more to his liking as temperatures climbed into the mid-80s.

“Hawkeye came from a kill shelter in Georgia,” said Sandra Moore, a volunteer for Bonafied. “He needs a person he can attach to. He’s very easygoing...very chill.”

That “chill” was evident Saturday as Hawkeye took a turn in the “Kissing Booth” ready to hand out free licks to anybody.

Meanwhile other canine participants panted their way through the day, with some like Travis - a rescue from Bonafied - romping with a new-found friend, Najee.

Travis, a doodle-mix, was rescued through Bonafied by June Danekas of Oregon, and Najee, a spirited young lab, showed up with her owners, Deb and Mark Herman, also of Oregon, to spend some pup time at the park.

Ham gets some help from Ashley Williams to clear one of the jumps on the agility course at the Bonafied Rescue Rally in Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ham is available to be adopted at the Happy Tails Shelter in Rock Falls. (Earleen Hinton)

A couple of dogs from the Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, also took part in the meet and greet event.

Happy Tails is a limited-intake, no-kill facility shelter and cares for stray and abandoned dogs and cats until they can be adopted into loving, permanent homes.

Mark and Deb Herman of Oregon, and their dog Najee check out the Bonafied Rescue Rally in Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

For more information about Happy Tails, call or text 815-626-2994.

All funds raised from Saturday’s event will go toward the care of dogs at Bonafied.

For information about Bonafied, contact Hoffman at bonafied@yahoo.com or 815-973-9162.